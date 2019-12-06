PRMS principal Michele Cross plays an important assist in Steve Goodtime’s final act. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

School’s out for hockey

Hometown Hockey made a stop at Prince Rupert Middle School on Friday afternoon

Hometown Hockey made an appearance at Prince Rupert Middle School this afternoon, giving students and staff a sneak peak at some of the excitement that will be taking place this weekend.

The afternoon assembly was hosted by Hometown Hockey’s Kyle Buttenham. After some videos highlighting the event and Prince Rupert, Gary Coons and Craig Munro joined Buttenham for a discussion on their experiences with hockey. Both are former pro players in Prince Rupert, Coons for the Prince Rupert Kings and Munro for the Rampage.

READ MORE: Hometown Hockey less than 24 hours away

The Hometown Hockey started early for lucky students at PRMS, including visits from Gary Coons, Craig Munro, The Steve Goodtime Rockin’ Hockey Show, and a dance off between PRMS mascot Stormy and the visiting Hometown Hank. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kyle Buttenham spoke with Gary Coons and Craig Munro about their professional hockey experiences to students at PRMS. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Gary Coons tells PRMS student Ryan Tapper what it was like playing college hockey for the Western Mustangs. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

PRMS student Mackenzie Mann asks Craig Munro about his first pro game, during which Munro admitted to some intermission nerves, to say the least. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Following the talk it was time for a preview of The Steve Goodtime Rockin’ Hockey Show, which he will be performing four times over the weekend. Jokes, juggling and acrobatics were all part of the routine, much to the delight of the middle school crowd. Finally, resident mascot Stormy and guest mascot Hometown Hank took part in a dance off, which host mascot Stormy won handily.

The rest of the town will be able to see Coons, Steve Goodtime, Hometown Hank and more when the festivities swing into gear Saturday at noon.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert wooed by Hometown Hockey, going over the top to answer the call

PRMS teachers Cameron Cai and Blair Goodman learned the art of juggling – somewhat – during a preview of Steve Goodtime’s Rockin’ Hockey Show. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Steve Goodtime’s Rockin’ Hockey Show can be seen Saturday at 1 and 3:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

