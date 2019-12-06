(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Hometown Hockey less than 24 hours away

Tara Slone touring Prince Rupert in advance of the weekend event

Tara Slone has hit the ground in Prince Rupert as the Hometown Hockey festivities are just about ready to get underway. John Farrell, board vice chair of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, took his guest to check out Cowpuccino’s this morning before heading off to explore more of Cow Bay and the town. Hometown Hockey is all set to get going on Saturday, starting with live music by The Dearly Departed at noon, and followed by a Stanley Cup viewing with autograph sessions from Kirk McLean and Dwayne Roloson at 12:30 p.m., with many more activities, performances and guests scheduled throughout the day.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

READ MORE: Prince Rupert wooed by Hometown Hockey, going over the top to answer the call

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert wooed by Hometown Hockey, going over the top to answer the call

Just Posted

Hometown Hockey less than 24 hours away

Tara Slone touring Prince Rupert in advance of the weekend event

‘Tis the season for giving and auctioning in Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society and Church of Christ the King raising money for their kids

Prince Rupert wooed by Hometown Hockey, going over the top to answer the call

City is excited to showcase Prince Rupert’s livability — and hockey fandom — on the national stage

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Gitga’at and LNG Canada announce new Marine Emergency Response and Research Facility in Hartley Bay

LNG Canada providing financial support as committed in 2014 Impact Mitigation and Benefit Agreement

WATCH: Jingle Boat, Jingle Boat, jingle all the way

Santa Claus visited the kids of Prince Rupert on the Inside Passage

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

B.C. boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read