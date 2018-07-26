Rupertite wins 10km event at annual Totem to Totem race

Jamie Komadina competed in the Haida Gwaii event alongside 10 other runners from Prince Rupert

A few Prince Rupert runners competed in the Totem to Totem race in Haida Gwaii on July 21. (Andrew Hudson / Black Press)

Jamie Komadina won the 10-kilometre event in the 2018 Totem to Totem marathon in Haida Gwaii on July 21.

Komadina was one of 11 Rupertites who made the journey to compete in the day’s events. Kane Komadina, Leah Kolesar, Lucy Woodman, Andrea Dantas, Marnie Lawson and Kelly Nelson all competed along with Komadina in the 10-kilometre event.

Jaquie Bromley and Nola Strimbold each competed in the half-marathon, while Bailey Wagner and Andrea Nelson raced in the full marathon.

