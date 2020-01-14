The Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team grabbed gold with their 4-1 win against Prince Rupert at the Terrace Kermode Atom Competitive Tournament from Dec. 13 to 15. (Contributed Photo)

Rupert hockey team keep spectators on edge of their seats as they snatch silver in Terrace tourney

Prince Rupert was the only team to fend off a loss against the Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team

The Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team snatched gold in last month’s Terrace Kermode Atom Competitive Tournament that took place on Dec. 13 to 15, with Rupert coming in second.

Battling it out at the finals against Prince Rupert, the team fought hard and finished with a 4-1 win.

Prince Rupert was the only team to stave off a loss from the Kermode, as Terrace won all their games that weekend with the exception of a tie against Prince Rupert.

Paula Ferretti, tournament coordinator said the match up had all the parents and supporters on the edge of their seats as Prince Rupert initially took a three-goal lead early in the game. Terrace didn’t give up and managed to pull through, tying up the score 5-5.

With both Prince Rupert and Terrace setting their eyes on the number one spot, their other wins led them both to replay each other in the final match for gold.

READ MORE: Silver for Seawolves in Hazelton

“They are definitely a group of competitive children so to take gold kind of shows their strength here in the Northwest,” said Ferretti. “Taking the gold was a pretty big accomplishment for these kids, it’s their first time playing and getting involved in more competitive hockey.”

Both teams played a determined game but unfortunately for Rupert, the home team skated away with the 4-1 win, earning the gold.

Terrace athletes that were recognized for their team leadership throughout the tournament were Cody Culp who scored eight goals and had three assists, Foster Armstrong with 11 goals and one assist, Grady Monsen with six goals and seven assists and Gavin Link with one goal and five assists.

Teams from across the region, including Smithers, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and the North West District, travelled to Terrace to compete in the tournament.

READ MORE: River Kings double up the Rampage to take back first place

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Just Posted

Rupert hockey players kept spectators on edge of their seat as they snatch silver in Terrace tourney

Prince Rupert was the only team to fend off a loss against the Terrace Kermode Rotary hockey team

Prince Rupert Special Events Society has a temporary home

The Special Events Society is still hoping to find new headquarters in… Continue reading

Prince Rupert two charging stations closer to going green

Planned network of 47 Level 2 charging stations receives $192,000 from Northern Development

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Most Read