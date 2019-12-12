Sports Briefs: Skating, Seawolves and Rainmakers basketball

Jugan Mariampillai and his brother Jaron, Hadley Seier and Ameena Wekel celebrate with their certificates and coveted “cookie medals” after taking part in the Prince Rupert Skating Club’s mini Olympics on Monday, a year-end event held to offer the kids a fun and competitive skating session before the Christmas break. Under the arena’s disco lights skaters participated in several different challenges, including belly slides, backspins, fastest laps, and even a “backstroke”. All ages were allowed to take part this year, with winners going home with the coveted “cookie medal”. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Silver for Seawolves

The Prince Rupert U17 Seawolves House team travelled to Hazelton at the end of November to take part in a regional tournament. The team went 3-1 in the preliminary round, but ran into a tough Burns Lake team in the final as they were forced to settle for silver. MVP game awards went to Gavin McNeice, Arlen Des Champ, Chase Leighton Stevens, Jordyn Carter and Ashton Collins. (Submitted photo)

The Charles Hays senior boys basketball team flew down to the North Shore last week to take part in the No Regrets Invitational Tournament, pitting themselves against some of the top teams in the province. They began the trip with a game the same day as they landed, a 77-63 win over Kitsilano led by Kai Leighton’s 21 points. Game One of the tournament on Thursday saw the Rainmakers score another double digit win, this time over Kelowna side Mount Boucherie 79-65. This time Tyler Jones was the top man with 24 points. They were right back at it the next day, earning a thorough win over Killarney 77-46 backed by 20 from Leighton. Continuing to win and advance, Charles Hays booked their trip to the tournament final with a 78-63 Sunday morning win over Pitt Meadows. Both the top scorers had substantial efforts, Jones scoring 31 while Leighton dropped 22. The final saw the Prince Rupert squad pitted against AAAA school Handsworth, ranked fourth overall in the province. The Rainmakers held right in it until the end, but came up just short as the North Vancouver side won the tournament 64-61. Kai Leighton and Tyler Jones were named tournament all-stars.

The Rainmakers return to Prince Rupert for their home opener on Friday night, due for a 7 p.m. tip-off against Terrace side Caledonia.

JUNIOR BOYS

The junior boys meanwhile drove out to Smithers for a pair of games, both of which they won with a 43-32 win over Hazelton followed by a 49-33 victory against Smithers. Kole Jones led the way with 28 points over the pair of games. Head coach Kevin Sawka was pleased with the team’s ball movement and transition play, but said they had to work on their slow starts and turnovers.

SENIOR/JUNIOR GIRLS

Back home, the senior girls side got out to an early lead on Saturday and never took their foot off the gas, dealing Nisga’a a 66-54 loss. The junior girls took the floor shortly after, but the game would go to the visitors from Hazelton 38-30.

