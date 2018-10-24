Rainmakers close out rugby season

Kassidy Bryant, Rebecca Sampson, Makayla McCulloch, Danielle Sampson and Dannica Budskin all took part in the Charles Hays Secondary School girl’s rugby team’s final practice on Oct. 18. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays Secondary School girl’s rugby team held their final practice of the season on Thursday Oct. 18 where the joined the boys team for a rugby version of capture the flag.

READ MORE: Rainmakers battle on the road

Amanda Barney, the team’s head coach, said the Rainmakers had a good season even though it was a building year. The team did not have the minimum amount of players required to compete in zones this year, but Barney said they were able to participate in a training camp in Smithers.

The Rainmakers also combined with teams from Smithers and Burns Lake to play in friendly games. Barney said practices will resume in the spring.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert youth rugby receives new gear

“As long as there is interest it’s something we want them to be exposed to,” Barney said. “It’s a game where if they move out of Rupert to university then they will have been exposed it before they arrive.”



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter