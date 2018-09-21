Prince Rupert’s rugby programs recently purchased new equipment and training curriculums. The Port of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert Seamen Rugby Club and School District 52 partnered to make the equipment purchase possible. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert youth rugby receives new gear

Port of Prince Rupert contributed $24,215 to help purchase training equipment and instruction

Prince Rupert’s young rugby players will enter the 2018-2019 season with an edge thanks to a new training program that aims to build the sport in the city as well as its athletes.

The Prince Rupert Seamen Rugby Club, the Port of Prince Rupert and School District 52 partnered to help deliver new training and field equipment, a new storage container to contain the equipment as well as a Rookie Rugby training curriculum to help improve the development of the game in the city.

READ MORE: Rookie Rugby debuts on Seafest weekend

“The development of youth in our community through the sport of rugby has been a focus of the Prince Rupert Seamen Rugby Club for the past 15 years,” said Cody Curry, president of the Prince Rupert Rugby Club. “The collaboration with School District 52, the support of the PRPA and other partners will allow the opportunity for more athletes to grow and develop both on and off the field.

“Rugby is a powerful tool to build confidence, skills and friendships that our youth can use to achieve their full potential.”

The new program and equipment will be utilized by members of the Charles Hays Secondary School rugby teams as well as youth rugby players in Prince Rupert.

Amanda Barney, head coach of the CHSS Hurricanes girls team, said playing rugby for the first time can be intimidating because of the physical nature of the sport and a lack of tackling experience. Barney said having the proper equipment available to teach the fundamentals of the game to new players is invaluable.

READ MORE: The DeBrusks visit Prince Rupert

“Having the tackling dummies, rucking pads and scrum machine means that they can safely learn the correct body positions in a controlled environment,” she said. “The skills and confidence that comes with it will pay dividends on the field.”

The Port of Prince Rupert contributed $24,215 to the project through its community investment fund which was used to match other donations from the community to purchase the equipment.

“The community investment fund is an invaluable tool for the port to give back to the community by supporting legacy projects,” said Irene Mills, community relations coordinator for the Port of Prince Rupert. “Strong community programs provide strong life skills that our youth can benefit from for years to come.”


