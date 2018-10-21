PRMSA wins association of the year honours

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball won the 2018 Softball BC Association of the Year award on Oct. 20. (Photo submitted by Ralph Weick)

After three years of growth and player development, the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association (PRMSA) has been recognized on the provincial stage.

The association was awarded the 2018 Softball BC Association of the Year award on Oct. 20 in Kamloops. Ridge Meadows Softball, Terrace Minor Softball, Langley Fastball Association and North Langley Diamond Sports also received nominations.

“It’s great, I’m really pleased that we’ve received this recognition in our third year,” said PRMSA president Ralph Weick.

PRMSA received a $1,000 equipment credit, the choice of either a free coaching or players clinic and a banner as a prize for the for the honour. Weick said the PRMSA will be in discussions with Softball BC to determine which clinic they will host and what will be the best time to host it.

2018 was a successful season for the PRMSA. In addition to maintaining a core group of young players — registration increased to 110 this year from 107 in 2017 — , they sent a youth team to provincial competitions and the BC Summer Games in July, where they won a bronze medal.

The association also successfully reopened Doug Kerr Field as a softball park late in the Spring after years of use as a dog park.

Weick said the investments made by parents, volunteers and the community is beginning to show results on the field, but the orgainzation is still young and continued support will be necessary moving forward.

“We need equipment, we need to develop our coaches and players a little big more so the prizes we won with this award are so valuable for us,” he said. “They’re going to allow us to get better equipment for the kids for our teams and hopefully give our coaches some additional training to help them give the best instruction they can.”

The 2019 Softball season will begin in April 2019.

