Prince Rupert receives Softball BC’s association of the year nomination

Association could receive $1,000 and a free coaching clinic as prizes

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association (PRMSA) has been announced as a 2018 Softball BC Association of the Year Finalist.

PRMSA president Ralph Weick said he found out about the nomination on Sept. 12 when he received an email from Softball BC.

“We worked really hard for the last few years and Softball BC has been incredible to us from the very beginning,” he said. “So for them to nominate us for this award in our third year of existence goes to show how much support we have, and how much they appreciate us developing the game in the northwest.”

The awards ceremony will take place in Kamloops on Oct. 20 in conjunction with Softball BC’s annual AGM. Also nominated for the award is Ridge Meadows Minor Softball, Terrace Minor Softball, Langley Fastball Association and North Langley Diamond Sports.

If Prince Rupert wins, they will receive $1,000 to go toward equipment and uniforms. Additionally, the association will receive a free coaching clinic with provincially certified coaches.

“We’re still developing so anything that helps us in terms of our growth would be helpful,” Weick said.


Most Read