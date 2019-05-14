Jarred Mcmeekin, Lily McDonald, Heidi Bellis, Magnus Veldman, Sharmonie Pedersen, Lauryn Fontaine, Amy Leighton, Zach Dolan and Warren Barton. Absent from picture: Iona Riesen and Hannah Toye (Submitted photo)

Records broken at regional swim meet in Prince Rupert

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre hosted swimmers over the May 11 and 12 weekend

A regional swim meet was held at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre over the weekend (May 11-12) and swimmers from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers took part.

Prince Rupert aggregate medalists:

Heidi Bellis (11-and-under under silver)

Lily McDonald (11-and-under under bronze)

Magnus Veldman (11-and-under boys gold)

Iona Riesen (12-13 girls silver)

Sharmonie Pedersen (12-13 girls bronze)

Amy Leighton (14-and-over girls gold)

Hannah Toye (14-and-over girls silver)

Lauryn Fontaine (14-and-over girls bronze)

Zach Dolan (14-and-over boys gold)

Jarred McMeekin (14-and-over boys silver)

Warren Barton (14-and-over boys bronze)

Natalie DeMille and Heidi Bellis qualified for the ManSask Championships in Winnipeg this summer. DeMille qualified with a 34.69 in the 50m-backstroke and Bellis with a 34.77 in the 50m-freestyle.

The senior girls’ relay team of Leighton, Toye, Fontaine and DeMille broke the 15-and-over girls club record in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 1:59.31. They’re the first female PRASC team under 2:00.

The senior boy’s relay team of Dolan, Barton, McMeekin and Kobi Franes beat their own club club record in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 1:42.15.

Zach Dolan set the club record in the 100 IM with a time of 1:03.09.

Teams scores were:

Prince Rupert — 1176

Kitimat — 478

Terrace — 377

Smithers — 164


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
