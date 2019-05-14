Records broken at regional swim meet in Prince Rupert

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre hosted swimmers over the May 11 and 12 weekend

Jarred Mcmeekin, Lily McDonald, Heidi Bellis, Magnus Veldman, Sharmonie Pedersen, Lauryn Fontaine, Amy Leighton, Zach Dolan and Warren Barton. Absent from picture: Iona Riesen and Hannah Toye (Submitted photo)

A regional swim meet was held at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre over the weekend (May 11-12) and swimmers from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers took part.

READ MORE: Rupert swimmers return from Winnipeg meet with medals

Prince Rupert aggregate medalists:

Heidi Bellis (11-and-under under silver)

Lily McDonald (11-and-under under bronze)

Magnus Veldman (11-and-under boys gold)

Iona Riesen (12-13 girls silver)

Sharmonie Pedersen (12-13 girls bronze)

Amy Leighton (14-and-over girls gold)

Hannah Toye (14-and-over girls silver)

Lauryn Fontaine (14-and-over girls bronze)

Zach Dolan (14-and-over boys gold)

Jarred McMeekin (14-and-over boys silver)

Warren Barton (14-and-over boys bronze)

Natalie DeMille and Heidi Bellis qualified for the ManSask Championships in Winnipeg this summer. DeMille qualified with a 34.69 in the 50m-backstroke and Bellis with a 34.77 in the 50m-freestyle.

The senior girls’ relay team of Leighton, Toye, Fontaine and DeMille broke the 15-and-over girls club record in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 1:59.31. They’re the first female PRASC team under 2:00.

The senior boy’s relay team of Dolan, Barton, McMeekin and Kobi Franes beat their own club club record in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 1:42.15.

Zach Dolan set the club record in the 100 IM with a time of 1:03.09.

READ MORE: Second annual B.C. Special Olympics swim meet held at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

Teams scores were:

Prince Rupert — 1176

Kitimat — 478

Terrace — 377

Smithers — 164



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter