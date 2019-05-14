Records broken at regional swim meet in Prince Rupert

A regional swim meet was held at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre over the weekend (May 11-12) and swimmers from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers took part.
Prince Rupert aggregate medalists:
Heidi Bellis (11-and-under under silver)
Lily McDonald (11-and-under under bronze)
Magnus Veldman (11-and-under boys gold)
Iona Riesen (12-13 girls silver)
Sharmonie Pedersen (12-13 girls bronze)
Amy Leighton (14-and-over girls gold)
Hannah Toye (14-and-over girls silver)
Lauryn Fontaine (14-and-over girls bronze)
Zach Dolan (14-and-over boys gold)
Jarred McMeekin (14-and-over boys silver)
Warren Barton (14-and-over boys bronze)
Natalie DeMille and Heidi Bellis qualified for the ManSask Championships in Winnipeg this summer. DeMille qualified with a 34.69 in the 50m-backstroke and Bellis with a 34.77 in the 50m-freestyle.
The senior girls’ relay team of Leighton, Toye, Fontaine and DeMille broke the 15-and-over girls club record in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 1:59.31. They’re the first female PRASC team under 2:00.
The senior boy’s relay team of Dolan, Barton, McMeekin and Kobi Franes beat their own club club record in the 4x50m freestyle with a time of 1:42.15.
Zach Dolan set the club record in the 100 IM with a time of 1:03.09.
Teams scores were:
Prince Rupert — 1176
Kitimat — 478
Terrace — 377
Smithers — 164
gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
