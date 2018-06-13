Prince Rupert Rapids end swim season on a high

Amateur swim team raked in medals at the season ending meet on June 2 and 3

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) ended their season on high last weekend, hosting the year-end Prince Rupert Invitational Swim Meet at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre on June 2 and 3.

Clubs from Smithers and Kitimat made the trip to Prince Rupert where they competed to put up their best times.

PRASC had the highest points total from the weekend, accumulating 1,019 points and winning medals in a variety of categories.

In the 10-and-under girls division, Heidi Bellis won an overall silver medal with three first place finishes, (200-metre backstroke, 50-metre backstroke and 100-metre individual medley) two second place finishes (100-metre freestyle and 50-metre freestyle) and a third place finish (50-metre breast stroke) . Lily McDonald won an overall bronze medal with two first place finishes (50-metre butterfly and 100-metre backstroke), two second place finishes, and two third place finishes (100-metre freestyle and 50-metre freestyle) .

In 10-and-under boys division, Magnus Veldman won overall gold with four firsts (200-metre backstroke, 200-metre butterfly, 100-metre butterfly and 100-metre backstroke) and two second place finishes (200-metre individual medley and 400-metre individual medley) . He also set the club record for the 100- and 200-metre butterfly and the 400-metre individual medley.

In the 12-and-under girls division, Iona Riesen won overall gold with six firsts (400-metre freestyle, 50-, 100- and 200-metre breaststroke, 200- and 400-metre individual medley) . Sharmonie Pedersen won overall bronze with three firsts (50-metre backstroke, 50- and 100-metre freestyle) and three thirds (50-, 100- and 200-metre breaststroke) .

In the 12-and-under boys division, Jakob Hall won overall silver with four firsts (100-metre individual medley, 200- and 400-metre freestyle and 200-metre breaststroke) and two second place finishes (50-metre freestyle and 100-metre breaststroke) .

In the 14-and-under girls division, Natalie DeMille won overall gold with six first place finishes (50- and 200-metre backstroke, 50- and -200 metre breaststroke and 50- and 100-metre freestyle) . Piper McWilliams won overall silver with three firsts (200- and 400-metre freestyle and 100-metre breaststroke) and three second place finishes (50- and 100-metre freestyle and 200-metre breaststroke) . Chantelle Vera took overall bronze with two firsts (25-metre breaststroke and 25-metre freestyle) , one second (50-metre backstroke) and one third place finish (100-metre freestyle) .

In the boys 14-and-under division, Isaac Dolan won overall gold with six first place finishes (50-, 100- and 200-metre backstroke, 50- and 100-metre freestyle and 50-metre breaststroke) .

In the girls 15-and-over division, Amy Leighton won gold with six first place finishes (50- and 100-metre breaststroke, 50- and 100-metre backstroke, 50-metre butterfly and 100-metre individual medley) . Lauryn Fontaine won overall silver with three first place finishes, two second place finishes (50-metre butterfly and 100-metre freestyle) and one third place finish (50-metre freestyle) . Hannah Toye took home bronze with two first place finishes (100-metre freestyle and 200-metre breaststroke) three second place finishes (50-metre backstroke, 50-metre freestyle and 100-metre individual medley) and one third place finish (50-metre butterfly) .

In the boys 15-and-over division, Jarred McMeekin won overall gold with five first place finishes and one second. Zach Dolan and Kobi Franes tied for the silver place finish and Warren Barton took home bronze with two first place finishes, (50- and 100-metre backstroke) three second place finishes (100-metre butterfly, 200-metre backstroke and 400-metre freestyle) and one fourth place finish (400-metre individual medley) .

Kitimat’s swim club came in second with 411 points and Smithers’s swim club was third with 139 points.



