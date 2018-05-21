Michael Sambo reaches before he turns during a freestyle race during the Special Olympics meet on April 12. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

First Special Olympics swim meet hosted in Prince Rupert

Jamie Alexander finished first in the 100-metre individual medley and 400-metre freestyle

Prince Rupert hosted its first Special Olympics swim meet on May 12, giving it’s Special Olympics athletes an opportunity to shine at the Earl Mah Aquatics Centre.

The meet brought approximately 40 swimmers from Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers, Prince George and Fort St. John to Prince Rupert.

Leah Anderson — one of the coaches for the Prince Rupert team — said Special Olympics meets are more difficult to organize because there are normally not as many special swimmers as able-bodied or regular swimmers. Anderson said the meet gave those athletes an opportunity to compete against their peers, something they do not experience often.

“They’re just so excited,” Anderson said. “It’s just the camaraderie and the sportsmanship.

“When you see them compete, they’re all together and they’re all on cloud nine.”

Anderson added that some of the athletes would be competing at the national competition later in the summer so having a local meet was crucial for them to practice performing under pressure.

“Our group performed quite well,” she said. “We were very happy with them.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert swimmers medal at Special Olympic provincials

Prince Rupert results:

Jamie Alexander finished first in the M1 division 100-metre individual medley (2:15.63), first in the M1 division 400-metre freestyle (9:18.58), second in the M1 division 200-metre breaststroke (1:38.71), second in the M1 division 200-metre individual medley (4:41.45), third in the M1 division 100-metre freestyle (1:51.43) and second in the 200-metre freestyle (4:08.93).

Jason de Araujo finished second in the M3 division 100-metre freestyle (3:45.18), second in the M4 division 50-metre freestyle (1:47.60), second in the M2 division 25-metre freestyle (45.38) and third in the M3 division 25-metre backstroke (1:05.52)

Katie Davies finished fourth in the F2 division 50-metre backstroke (1:50.67), fifth in the F2 division 50-metre freestyle, third in the F2 division 25-metre freestyle and fifth in the F1 division 25-metre backstroke.

Donald Gus finished third in the M4 division 50-metre freestyle (2:24.26), third in the M2 division 25-metre freestyle (50.91) and fifth in the 25-metre backstroke (2:35.37).

Darrel Robinson finished third in the M3 division 25-metre freestyle (35.59) and fourth in the M3 division 25-metre backstroke (1:07.82).

Michael Sambo finished first in the M3 division 50-metre freestyle (1:38.71), fourth in the M2 division 50-metre backstroke (2:00.04), second in the M3 25-metre freestyle (34.30) and first in the M3 division 25-metre backstroke.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club makes waves in Prince George


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
