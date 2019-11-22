Jarred McMeekin and Warren Barton pose with their medals at the 2019 CBIG Fall Invitational in Prince George. Barton won the Gold Aggregate in the 15 and over boys age group, while McMeekin grabbed the bronze. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert hits the pool at CBIG Fall Invitational

Rupert swimmers set a host of top times at Prince George swim meet

A cohort of Prince Rupert swimmers made the trip to Prince George for the CBIG Fall Invitational from Nov. 15-17, scoring a number of individual and team achievements in the competition.

Approximately 200 swimmers took part in the swim meet, which handed out winners in both individual and team categories. Team tallies were determined by adding the aggregate scores of members from the eight competing swim clubs up for a total. Prince Rupert placed fourth overall with a final score of 1777.5, finishing just ahead of Quesnel and just behind Williams Lake. Hosts Prince George were the winners with 5496.5 points, with Kamloops placing second at 3561.

Jarred McMeekin (17) was the Prince Rupert standout on the weekend, winning the Gold Aggregate award for most total points in the 15 and over boys category. McMeekin won the 100 and 200-metre freestyles, the 50 and 100-metre butterflys, and the 50-metre breaststroke.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert swimmers come out champions in regional swim meet

Warren Barton (17) had a big weekend as well, winning the Bronze Aggregate in the 15 and over boys category. Barton won the 50-metre and 200-metre backstrokes, and achieved a new time in the “Far Western” qualifiers by completing the 50-metre freestyle in just 25.46.

Heidi Bellis (11) added another successful swim meet to her resume, winning the 50-metre butterfly by setting a new ManSask AA time of 38.10. Bellis also achieved a new B.C Tier 1 time in the 200-metre freestyle at 2:47.10. Fellow 11-year-old Chase McWilliam was a winner as well, topping the field in the 50-metre breaststroke.

READ MORE: Northwest athletes have big haul at 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna

There were several new ManSask A times set by Rupert swimmers as well. Bailey Ward (17) swam the 50-metre butterfly in just 32.97, Isaac Mastroianni (16) finished the same event in 33.60, while adding another ManSask A time in the 50-metre backstroke at 34.49. Landen Franes (16) scored a pair of top times, swimming the 50-metre backstroke in 34.27 and the 50-metre breaststroke in 36.27. Sibling Carina Franes (11) earned herself a ManSask A time by completing the 100-metre individual medley in 1:39.26.

Finally on the relay front, the senior boys team of Jarred McMeekin, Warren Barton, Isaac Dolan and Isaac Mastroianni could not be beat as they placed first in the 200-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley relays.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Just Posted

Prince Rupert hits the pool at CBIG Fall Invitational

Rupert swimmers set a host of top times at Prince George swim meet

Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

The Indo Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating their first Sikh Guru

WATCH: Going once, going twice… Rotary Auction gone!

The Prince Rupert Rotary club received $85K in donations and made $60k back in revenues

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

Most Read