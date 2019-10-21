Prince Rupert swimmers come out champions in regional swim meet

Lauryn Fontaine, Isaac Dolan, Hannah Toye, Josh Joubert, Jonah Stacey, Warren Barton, Heidi Bellis, Annabelle DeMille (with her sisters medal), Iona Riesen and Kasha Pottle. (photo courtesy of Chris Street)

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) dived head first into their regional swim meet and surfaced as the champions.

With a team score of 1055 they beat out the Prince George Barracudas Swim Club who placed second at 445, Kitimat Marlins Swim Club, Terrace Bluebacks Swim Club and the Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club at 301.

The regional meet was held in Prince Rupert over the weekend. More than 50 athletes represented Rupert in the meet.

Chris Street, head coach of PRASC, said Prince Rupert’s score is at the high end of what any of the Northwest regional clubs usually achieve in their meets.

Two kids, Heidi Bellis, Iona Reisen, Bailey Ward and Sharmonie Pedersen all set new times in the Manitoba-Saskatchewan championships (ManSask AA and ManSaskA) and now qualify for those provincials, while Isaac Dolan set a new Swim BC Tier 2 time in his category.

Individual Award Winners:

Warren Barton, 17: Silver aggregate (cumulative points scored) boys 15+

Won the 100-metre backstroke;

100-metre breaststroke and;

200-metre individual medley.

Heidi Bellis, 11: Bronze aggregate girls 11-12

Won the 50-metre backstroke;

set a new ManSask AA times in the 200-metre individual medley at 3:08.63 and;

set a new ManSask AA in the 200-metre backstroke at 3:03.42.

Jack Crump, 10: Silver aggregate boys 10 and under

Won the 50-metre freestyle.

Natalie DeMille, 14: Bronze aggregate girls 13-14

Won the 50-metre backstroke.

Isaac Dolan, 16: Bronze aggregate girls 15+

Won the 1500-metre free swim;

50-metre backstroke;

200-metre backstroke and;

set a new Swim BC Tier 2 time in the 100-metre backstroke at 1:06.12.

Lauryn Fontaine, 17: Bronze aggregate girls 15+

Won the 50-metre butterfly;

100-metre butterfly and;

200-metre butterfly.

Josh Joubert, 14: Gold aggregate boys 13-14

Won the 50-metre backstroke;

100-metre freestyle;

50-metre butterfly;

100-metre butterfly and;

200-metre butterfly.

Kasha Pottle, 10: Bronze aggregate girls 10 and under

Won the 100-metre freestyle kick.

Iona Riesen, 13: Silver aggregate girls 13-14

Won the 50-metre freestyle;

50-metre butterfly;

400-metre individual medley setting a new ManSask AA time at 5:54.86.

50-metre breaststroke and;

100-metre breaststroke.

Jonah Stacey, 9, who was also competing in his first swim meet: Bronze aggregate boys 10 and under

Second place in the 100-metre freestyle and;

second place in the 100-metre freestyle kick.

Hannah Toye, 17: Gold aggregate in girls 15+

Won the 50-metre freestyle;

100-metre freestyle;

50-metre backstroke;

100-metre backstroke and;

200-metre backstroke.

“It was a really fun week and we put a lot of kids in the meet, some of whom competed at regional level for the first time. Everyone brought a lot of energy,” Street said.

Other notable swims:

Annabelle DeMille, 11: Won the 50-metre freestyle.

Christine Franes, 12: Won the 100-metre individual medley.

Landen Franes, 16: Won the 100-metre individual medley.

Peter Joubert, 11: Swam six best times and finished in the top three in all seven of his races.

Joeseph Kristoff, 12: Won the 200-metre backstroke.

Jarred McMeekin, 17: Won the 50-metre breaststroke and 50-metre freestyle.

Sharmonie Pedersen, 13: Swam a new ManSask A time in the 100-metre backstroke at 1:25.17.

Marco Pomponio, 10: Won the 100-metre freestyle kick.

Bailey Ward, 17: Swam two new ManSask A times in the 50-metre breast at 38.88 and 50-metre freestyle at 29.62.

The next regional meet will take place in Prince George in mid-November followed by Kitimat in December.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist