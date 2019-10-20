Prince Rupert and Terrace midget hockey teams have a rowdy weekend, two suspensions served

Nolan Stave (left) and Ashton Shepert won’t let Keromodes forward, Bryton Gaudet, get to the puck that easy. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Seawolves goalie, Brevin Jack, has a moment to relax as Ashton Shepert checks Kermodes forward Bryton Gaudet. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Keromodes Reece Warren races Seawolves Dominc Strand for the puck as Jonathan Pirillo provides back up. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Despite getting sandwiched by Luke Rabel (left) and Jonathan Pirillo (right), Kermodes player Logan Kluss managed to score a goal and an assist at Sunday’s matchup. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Too much action sends the puck flying away from Jackson Mulder (#6) and Everett Poole (#14) as Ashton Shepert skates up behind them. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Forward Keaten Hartness leaves others in a blur as he skates across the ice. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Jonathan Pirillo keeps his eyes on the puck while Keaten Hartness has it in his possession. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Reece Warren (middle) makes sure teammate Keaten Hartness skates safely with the puck as Aiden Watkinson tries to steal it back. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Reece Warren (left) and teammate Keaten Hartness try to skate past Aiden Watkinson. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Seawolves goalie Brevin Jack takes a moment to decide which teammate to send the puck back to. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Seawolves faced off on home ice for a double header against Terrace Kermodes in the Midget A league over the weekend.

The first game, held on Saturday afternoon, resulted in a player from each team being handed a suspension and three more players getting thrown out for misconduct.

Saturday’s game saw the Seawolves lose to Terrace 8-0.

Forward Keaten Hartness scored the first goal of the weekend matchup. Logan Kluss and Zachary Gull contributed half of the score with a pair of markers each. Reece Warren, Brady Kerr and Jackson Mulder made up the other three goal scorers. Defencemen Bryton Gaudet and Everett Poole earned themselves a pair of assists each.

Midway through the third period Prince Rupert forwards Dominic Strand and Luke Rabel, along with Terrace’s Jared Gibson, got kicked out of the remainder of the game for misconduct with no suspensions.

With 22 seconds left to play a fight broke out resulting in the Sealwolves’ Nicholas Pirillo getting tossed, and later handed a two game suspension. Gull received a one game suspension for the Kermodes.

READ MORE: Bantam Seawolves place second in provincials

Sunday morning’s game began with the two players out. Hartness once again claimed Terrace’s first goal 11 minutes into the first period, tying it up after Aiden Watkinson had scored for Prince Rupert less than three minutes into the game.

Gaudet, switching to forward for Sunday’s game, scored Terrace’s second goal halfway through the first period. Kluss ended the first by marking the game 3-1.

The second period saw six goals for Terrace, with Gaudet tallying a hat trick. His next two goals were scored three minutes apart in the second. Between his goals he also assisted on a marker by Poole.

The second period closed with a score of 9-2, with Hayden Wilson earning the Seawolves’ second goal of the game. Josh Lieghton started the third strong, with a goal for Rupert less than two minutes in, but it was not enough to catch up. Hartness bookmarked the matchup by scoring the last goal, ending in a 10-3 loss for the Seawolves.

These were the first two games for the Seawolves this season, who are hoping for their first win in two years. Their manager, Steve Jack, said last year’s drought can be attributed to the fact that most of the team was in their first year — 15 years old — playing against third year boys — 17 years old.

READ MORE: Two streaks end at Prince Rupert Rampage first away game

READ MORE: Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist