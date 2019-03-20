Bantam Seawolves place second in provincials

The Windermere Valley Rockies snatched the gold from the Prince Rupert Seawolves in the Bantam Tier 4 Championship finals.
The Rockies beat the Seawolves 4 – 1 in a game that was a hard-fought matchup. Prince Rupert was up against one of the league’s best teams and it proved too much for the Seawolves.
Windermere had the upper hand for most of the game and going into the third period, they sealed the Seawolves’ fate with their third goal of the match.
Rupert played hard to try to equalize the game and a rocket shot from number 19, Samantha Wiley, who put the puck in the net from far out of the ice — unfortunately, it would be the team’ only goal.
Another goal from the Rockies brought the score to 4 -1 and secured a victory for the team.
Prince Rupert’s bantam team finished their season in second place.
