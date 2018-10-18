Judd Repole played in 267 games for the Osoyoos Coyotes, scoring 64 goals and 145 assists in that span. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Judd Repole honoured with jersey retirement

Repole played for five years with the Osoyoos Coyotes in the KIJHL

Judd Repole is officially an Osoyoos Coyotes legend.

On Oct. 12, the Rupert Rampage forward’s jersey was retired by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League squad during their game against the Summerland Steam.

READ MORE: Hot start leads Rampage to third straight victory

“It was awesome, I was there for five years so I knew a lot of people and had a good relationship with a lot of the fans so it was good to see,” said Repole.

Repole dropped the puck at the beginning of the Coyotes game, took part in the retirement ceremony during the first period intermission and signed jerseys after the game.

Repole played in 267 regular season and playoff games for the Coyotes from 2013-2018, registering 64 goals and 145 assists during that span. He is 12th all-time in games played in the KIJHL, 23rd all-time in assists and 54th all-time in points.

While the Coyotes were never able to win a KIJHL championship, Repole said the experience of being able to play for the team was one that he will never forget.

“We had a couple of good playoff runs,” he said. “But the most memorable part was having fun and making lifelong friends.

“You learn so many different things about life and how to be a team player in those experiences.”

READ MORE: Rampage beat River Kings, start season 2-0


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
