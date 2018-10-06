Rampage beat River Kings, start season 2-0

The Prince Rupert Rampage outlasted the Terrace River Kings on Oct. 5, beating the defending CIHL champions 8-7 to go 2-0 for the season. (Quinn Bender / Terrace Standard)

The Prince Rupert Rampage are off to a 2-0 start to the 2018-2019 season after beating the defending CIHL champion Terrace River Kings 8-7 on Friday night.

“It’s always nice to win, especially in Terrace,” said Rampage head coach Roger Atchison. “They’re always prepared and have a good squad going against us so it’s been good to get a good start against them, it’s great.”

Atchison described the game as a barn burner in which both teams were able to find the back of the net at will throughout the game.

“It was back and forth, we got a little lead and then they were able to take it back,” said Atchison. “And then we got some momentum going towards the end, got a lead and held on by the skin of our teeth.”

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the first period, but it was the River Kings who took control of the game in the second period, scoring two goals and playing stingy defense to limit the Rampage’s opportunities to reply.

The River Kings led 4-3 going into the third period, looking set to secure the victory. But the Rampage were up to the task, scoring four goals in the period and surviving a late rally by the River Kings to bring home the victory.

With the win, the Rampage are currently 2-0 on the season. Tonight they return to Prince Rupert for their home opener against the Kitimat Ice Demons whom they beat 5-1 on Sept. 29.

Atchison said he while expects some nerves from the players in their home opener, he thinks they’ll be able to play hard and bring home another win.

“We have a full roster and a full bench so I think we’ll be good,” he said.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at the Civic Centre Arena.



