The Northern View’s Alex Kurial gets to sit down in the Rogers Hometown Hockey mobile studio, a one of it’s kind mobile in the world, as he interview’s host Ron MacLean. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

EXCLUSIVE | Ron MacLean on Prince Rupert: “A kaleidoscope for the eyes”

Rogers Hometown Hockey host on Canucks, B.C.’s First Nations story and hockey’s new reflection phase

Rogers Hometown Hockey host Ron MacLean speaks with The Northern View’s Alex Kurial about cultural shifts in sport and society, the importance of Truth and Reconciliation, and his take on the Vancouver Canucks.

MacLean also joked that Rupert is full of liars, having not experienced a single drop of rain in Canada’s wettest city, during his Hometown Hockey visit. A true visitors welcome for one of hockey’s most highly regarded sports broadcasters.

