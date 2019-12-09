EXCLUSIVE: Slone on Prince Rupert, working with MacLean and women in sports

Tara Slone, host of Rogers Hometown Hockey, sat down with reporter Alex Kurial for an interview

The Northern View reporter, Alex Kurial, caught up with Tara Slone, host of Hometown Hockey and discussed her time in Prince Rupert, women in sports and working with MacLean. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Northern View reporter, Alex Kurial, caught up with Tara Slone, host of Rogers Hometown Hockey and discussed her time in Prince Rupert, women in sports and working with Ron MacLean.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage in the community

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter