Elementary school basketball comes to a close

The final regular season games were wrapped up on Tuesday, Feb. 19

Sarfo Agyemang (right) and Dakota Watson (left) rush up the court for Roosevelt elementary in the final game of the elementary school basketball season (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

The elementary school basketball season wrapped up on Tuesday, Feb. 19, as Roosevelt Elementary and Conrad Elementary faced off.

Mike McDowall, coach of the Roosevelt team said he knows how important it is to get children up and active at a young age.

“Taking part in school sports is important for many reasons. Aside from being fun, it reduces stress and enhances kids’ moods.” McDowall said, “It builds healthy bones and muscles, increases fitness, improves sleep, helps them socialize, improves their cooperation skills, boosts self-confidence, and lowers risk of getting obese.”

The elementary school basketball season runs for just over one month every year, with three schools: Roosevelt, Lax Kxeen and Conrad elementary playing each other over the course of the season.

