The west wing project is complete at Lax Kxeen Elementary School in Prince Rupert

Theo Bromley and Taia Brown cut the ribbon to the rennovated west wing of Lax Kxeen elementary school on Jan. 8. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Lax Kxeen Elementary School cut the ribbon on their newly renovated west wing on Jan. 8.

Construction crews have been working to install new floors and parts of the school’s walls since July, 2017.

