DAY 2: Rampage run out of steam against the Stamps

Prince Rupert falls 7-4 in a close game against Williams Lake in the Coy Cup Tournament

The Prince Rupert Rampage faced off against the Williams Lake Stampeders on Day 2 of the Coy Cup Tournament and were defeated 7-4.

Williams Lake scored first, and then Rampage player, Hunter Johnson, tied it up. But by the end of the period the Stamps pulled ahead by two points.

In the second period, the Rampage racked up three more goals from Colin Bell, Koltin Chasse and Kory Movold, evening the score by the end of the second period 4-4.

“It was a close game till the end, we ran out of legs,” said Ron German, CIHL president and one of the team’s assistant coaches.

They were short on the bench with Cole Morris out from an injury after the first game.

By the third period, the Rampage lost steam and gave up three more goals to the Stamps.

In total, Rupert 30 shots on the Williams Lake goalie, and the Stamps took 26 shots on Daniel Paul in net.

On Day 3 of the tournament, Thursday, March 28, the Rampage will play the Dawson Creek Canucks at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: DAY 1: Rampage lose 8-3 to host team in Coy Cup

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
DAY 1: Rampage lose 8-3 to host team in Coy Cup

Most Read