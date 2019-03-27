Prince Rupert Rampage warms up before their first game in the Coy Cup on March 26 in Fort St. John’s North Peace Arena. (Facebook photo)

DAY 1: Rampage lose 8-3 to host team in Coy Cup

Prince Rupert CIHL team travelled 13 hours to play in the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship

In Day One of the Coy Cup, the Prince Rupert Rampage fell 8-3 to the host Fort St. John Flyers.

After travelling over 13 hours by bus to the North Peace Arena, the Rampage played their first game on March 26 at 8 p.m. against the Flyers.

“They started off fast,” said Ron German, CIHL president and one of the team’s assistant coaches.

“It was fast good hockey, shots were even, we were down 3-0 after the first,” he said.

The first goal from the Rampage came from Colin Bell, but the Flyers picked up four more goals by the end of the second.

Hunter Johnson scored the two more goals for Rupert, and the Flyers took one more, ending the game 8-3.

The Rampage play against the William’s Lake Stampeders next at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

The Coy Cup tournament, the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship, has four teams competing for the title — Williams Lake Stampederes, Fort St. John Flyers, Dawson Creek Canucks and Prince Rupert Rampage — from March 26-30.

READ MORE: Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

