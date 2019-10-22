Left to right: Coach Melissa Bishop, juniors JD Cloutier, Tommy Huynh, Jorian Mack, Josh Leighton, Jonathan Prillo, Ben Visser, Logan Hughes and senior Daylyn Moraes. (photo courtesy of the cross country team).

Charles Hays boys are kings of the Northwest cross country zones

Prince Rupert’s team, and six individuals, qualify for provincials in Abbotsford

The Charles Hays Secondary junior boys faced off against six schools in the Northwest and came out the reigning champs of cross country.

On the weekend of Oct. 19 Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Terrace met on Smithers’ home turf for a zone competition.

The junior boys won the banenr for the team event, having the most runners with the lowest times. Daylyn Moraes was the only CHSS senior represented at the event along with his seven junior team mates.

Johnathan Prillo placed first overall out of 25 runners, in individual scores, with a time of 17:50 in the 4.5 km race.

Coach Melissa Bishop also noted the performance of Josh Leighton who has been on of the fastest runners all season for the team. Leighton was Rupert’s second highest runner, earning fourth place with a time of 18:34.

“We dominated that field,” she said.

The team qualified for provincials in Abbottsford, and six of the boys also qualified as individuals. Bishop said they are still undecided if they will be attending due to logitisics.

“I am very proud of their hard work and dedication over the season and very impressed by their personal accomplishments,” Bishop said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Middle School athlete breaks northwest high jump record

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Middle School track team headed to provincials for the first time

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

Just Posted

Charles Hays boys are kings of the Northwest cross country zones

Prince Rupert’s team, and six individuals, qualify for provincials in Abbotsford

RCM-SAR 64 says beware of gusty winds for Prince Rupert tonight

Winds will be gusting to 130km/h

Prince Rupert swimmers come out champions in regional swim meet

Handful of swimmers qualify for provincials

MVP of the Week: Hockey and McArthur are like a pair of old chums

Gary McArthur founded a league for those who aren’t quite ready to hang up their skates

UPDATE: Missing Prince Rupert boy found an hour after community widely shares news story

Brayden Quick was given up by his friends after community rallies and shares story

Heart of Our City: Even kids can be a part of something big

Aisa Smithanik makes sure to include her family, and students, in her volunteer work

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Most Read