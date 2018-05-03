Rainmakers back on track

Charles Hays Secondary School took on competition from Terrace in a track and field meet last weekend. (Google image)

Charles Hays Secondary School hosted a track and field meet on April 28 with Caledonia Secondary School, Skeena Secondary School and Centennial Christian School.

A number of Rainmakers had standout performances at their Spring meet.

Junior Boys

Dakota Knockwood finished first in the 100- and 200-metre races as well as the high jump and triple jump. Brandon Mah finished second in the 100- and 200-metre races. Ethan Hunter finished second in the long jump and third in the high jump. Daylyn Moraes finished first in the 1500-metre race.

Junior Girls

Kaia Jackson finished first in the shot put and discus throw and second in the javelin throw. Sarah Pham finished first in the javelin and second in the discus. An Do finished second in the 100-metre race and third in the 200-metre race. Evelyn Johnson-Clark finished second in the shot put.

Senior Boys

Cody Schaeffer finished first in the 100-, 200-, 400- and 110-metre hurdle races. He also finished first in the triple jump and second in the long jump. Eric Lees finished first in the long jump and second in the 100-metre race. Seji Sahdra finished second in the 200-metre race and third in the 100-metre race. Andrew Lowther finished first in the 400-metre hurdles and second in the 110-metre hurdles and 400-metre races. Christian Clifton won the 800-metre race.

Senior Girls

Jessica Nguyen won the 100- and 200-metre races as well as the 100-metre hurdles and long jump.

Relay races

The girls 4×100 relay team of Jessica Nguyen, Sarah Pham, An Do and Alana Rysstad beat the two Skeena teams. The boys 4×100 team of Cody Schaeffer, Seji Sahdra, Christian Clifton and Eric Lees ran in less than 50 seconds.

