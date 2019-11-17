Annunciation students let fly during the badminton playday on Nov. 9. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Badminton bonanza for Rupert’s elementary schools

Dozens of kids take part in annual city-wide playday

It was a badminton extravaganza last Saturday morning as Prince Rupert’s elementary schools all met up to take part in a massive sporting playday.

Annunciation, Conrad, Lax Kxeen, Roosevelt and Pineridge were all present at the Civic Centre as the students took over the main gym. Eight games ran simultaneously, with many parents watching from the sidelines and the stands.

Dave Simmons is a physical education teacher at Annunciation School. He was one of the main organizers of the playday, and explained the breakdown of the 2.5 hour event.

“We’ve been doing this for many years now. We have a fun mixed doubles tournament; four teams from each school of boy and girl,” Simmons said. “Each team is divided into four groups, and each team gets to play a team from every school. Afterwards we have a pizza lunch.”

Pineridge students at the badminton playday. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Lax Kxeen’s team lets a serve fly. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Simmons said there is no shortage of interest from kids with a sport like badminton.

“Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the world. It’s really easy to pick up, and you can play it until you’re old,” he said. “That’s why I think the kids really get engaged with it.”

READ MORE: Young athletes showing strides at Minor Basketball Mid Season Tourney

Conrad students get ready for the birdie to come their way. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A serve is smashed back across the net by Roosevelt Elementary. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Teachers from each school were on hand to give guidance on the sport, as well as help with scorekeeping and other tasks.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert swimmers come out champions in regional swim meet

“It’s always fun, it runs smoothly with lots of help from parents and volunteers. It’s a great way to start off the school sports season,” Simmons said.

The Annunciation team is still dialed in during one of the final matchups of the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Sports with playdays later in the year include Grade 4/5 basketball and track and field.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Just Posted

Badminton bonanza for Rupert’s elementary schools

Dozens of kids take part in annual city-wide playday

Cannabis store buds in Prince Rupert

Clarity Cannabis opened on Saturday, making it the first cannabis store in the city

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

Hometown Hockey contests hit Prince Rupert

Opportunities for behind the scenes experiences during Hometown Hockey weekend

Family of Terrace man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

The ALC had rejected the construction of the Coastal GasLink work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport in October

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

Most Read