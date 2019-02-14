Marlon Apps pulls up from three in Vancouver’s game against Gitwinksihlkw (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

The field continues to shrink after another day of fast-paced basketball. Multiple eliminations in all divisions have started to shine a spotlight on the true contenders for the title of All Native Basketball Tournament champions. As the tournament begins its race towards to finish line 18 games are scheduled for day 5, cementing the brackets for the semi-final matchups.

RELATED: Lax Kw’alaams’ powerful performance at 60th All Native tournament

Full Schedule Below:

THE ARENA:

Women’s Division:

Bella Coola VS. Similkameen 9:30 a.m.

Vancouver VS. Hazelton 1 p.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Kitamaat 4 p.m.

MetlakatlaVS. TBD* 8 p.m.

Master’s Division:

Hazelton VS. Bella Bella 8 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams 11 a.m.

Greenville VS. TBD** 2:30 p.m.

Hydaburg VS. TBD*** 6:30 p.m.

TBD VS. TBD ****

Intermediate Division:

New Aiyansh VS. Bella Coola 8 a.m.

Hazelton VS. Lax Kw’alaams 9:30 a.m.

Bella Bella VS. Hartley Bay 11 a.m.

Skidegate VS. Prince Rupert 6:30 p.m.

Senior’s Division:

Bella Coola VS. Massett 1 p.m.

Squamish VS. Vancouver 2:30 p.m.

Prince Rupert VS. Skidegate 4 p.m.

Kitkatla VS. Lax Kw’alaams 8 p.m.

Bella Bella VS. TBD*****

NOTES:

*Metlakatla/Kitamaat will face the winner of the Bella Coola VS. Similkameen game

**Kitkatla/Greenville will face the loser of the Hazelton VS. Bella Bella game

*** Hydaburg/Skidegate will face the loser of the Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams game

**** The winners of the Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams game and the Hazelton VS. Bella Bella game will battle for a spot in the final of the Master’s Division

***** Lax Kw’alaams/Bella Bella will face the winner of the Bella Coola VS. Massett game in the senior’s division.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


Send Nick email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut
Next story
All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Annual Ladies Valentines Bonspiel competed in Terrace this year

27 teams from the region dressed in plaid for the weekend event

Prince Rupert launches public enagement website

Online platform designed to gather feedback from the public to help inform policy

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4 Preview

Look ahead to all the games scheduled for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Year of the Pig celebrated in Prince Rupert

VIDEO and photo highlights from Chinese New Year in Prince Rupert on Feb. 9

Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver has dropped four straight road games

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Most Read