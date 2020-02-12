All Native Basketball Days 2-3: Masters Division

Greenville’s Charles Adams (11) lets a shot fly over Kitkatla’s Terrence Robinson (5) during Consolation Bracket play in the Masters Division on Tuesday night. Adams and his Greenville side would go on to win the game 70-49, and will take on fellow consolation winners Massett on Thursday morning as each side looks to keep their tournament hopes alive. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Masters Division

MAIN DRAW

Prince Rupert (59) vs Skidegate (53)

The home side went down 6-0 off the top in Monday morning’s game, but bounced back to grab a 28-26 lead by halftime. Rupert extended the lead to eight early in the fourth quarter, but a big late game push by the Haida side cut the lead to just two at 55-53. Rupert was able to lock things down to finish out though, booking a date with Hazelton in the next round. Darcy Stephens had a game high 21 points for Rupert in the winning effort, with Aaron Hans finishing as Skidegate’s top scorer with 16.

Kitamaat (74) vs Massett (72)

Monday’s afternoon matchup came down to the final shot, with Kitamaat coming up big at the end to secure the win. Things had looked very promising for them early, as Kitamaat built a 23-11 lead after one and led 41-21 at the break. A 14-0 Massett run in the fourth though chipped into the lead, and before Kitamaat could catch their breath in the fourth the Haida squad was up 66-63 following a 21-4 run. Kitamaat bounced back to go up 70-68, but soon after trailed 72-70. A clutch three righted the ship however as Kitamaat escaped with the narrow win. Craig Windsor had a game high 28 points for Kitamaat, with Massett’ top mark going to Trevor Russ with 24.

#2 Lax Kw’alaams (67) vs Kincolith (72)

Kincolith was still buzzing after their opening day win over Kitkatla, carrying the momentum into an upset win in round two. It was 19-10 for Kincolith after one, with the squad extending their lead to 58-45 through three. Lax Kw’alaams made the expected comeback push in the fourth spurred by a 17-5 run to get within one at 68-67, but it was the most points they would get as Kincolith rallied to close out the game. Simon Gurney had 27 points in the winning effort, while Brandon Sampson had a game high 27 points for Lax Kw’alaams.

#3 Bella Bella (74) vs New Aiyansh (82)

The top seeds continued to fall as Sunday’s other winner New Aiyansh scored a win over ranked Bella Bella. The game was tight through halftime, with New Aiyansh holding a slim 45-40 lead. They opened up their lead with a solid third quarter, outscoring Bella Bella 25-13. Bella Bella went on a run in the fourth, but their opponents had done more than enough as New Aiyansh booked their spot in the third round.

Kitamaat (65) vs #1 Hydaburg (82)

The five-peat champions made short work of their opponents in this one, picking things up after a low scoring first quarter to grab the expected win. Hydaburg had a double digit lead by halftime at 38-25, and maintained it the rest of the way. Joe Young went off for a game high 38 points, with teammate T.J. Young adding 24. Craig Windsor had Kitamaat’s high score wtih 14.

#4 Hazelton (52) vs Prince Rupert (65)

Prince Rupert kept up the habit of Masters Division favourites falling as they scored a double digit win over Hazelton. Hazelton had a slightly better go of things early on, leading 24-23 at the break. The home side equaled their total score in the third however, and closed the game on a 17-8 run to the delight of the home fans. Brady Johnston led the way for Rupert with 20 points. Chad Wilson had the team high for Hazelton with 18.

The win gives Prince Rupert a chance to duel with the best of them on Wednesday night when they take on Hydaburg at 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION BRACKET

Kitkatla (49) vs Greenville (70)

Elimination games started on Tuesday night for the Masters Division, with Kitkatla being the first to see their tournament end with a defeat to Greenville. Greenville held a slight one point edge after one, but used a 21-10 advantage in the second quarter to boost their lead. Kitkatla closed the deficit slightly in the third, but another 21-10 win in the fourth quarter for Greenville sealed the deal. Don Leeson Jr. had a game high 21 points in the win, with Kitkatla’s top mark going to Tyrone Hill with 13.

Skidegate (62) vs Massett (81)

Tournament fans got another all Haida matchup on Tuesday night, but unlike the Seniors Division it was Massett’s turn to take the bragging rights. There was little to separate the sides through 30 minutes, Massett holding a one possession lead at 55-52 going into the fourth. Massett exploded for 14 straight points to begin the fourth quarter however, Skidegate unable to recover from the onslaught. Richard Williams contributed 26 points to the win, and Mike Russ 22. John McIntyre scored 21 for Skidegate as the curtain closed on their tournament.

