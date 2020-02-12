All Native Basketball Days 2-3: Women’s Draw

Metlakatla BC take on Lax Kw’alaams in Consolation Bracket action during the All Native Basketball Tournament. Lax Kw’alaams would come away the victors with a score of 55-38, but fell in the next round to Ahousaht to see their tournament come to an end. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Women’s Division

MAIN DRAW

#3 Prince Rupert Rain (56) vs #2 Similkameen (49)

It was all defence to start off this matchup of top teams, with the Rain grinding out a 6-5 lead after one. Similkameen started the second quarter off on an 8-0 run though, leaving the home fans worried things might be getting away from their side. Prince Rupert answered with a 12-0 run, but still found themselves down 22-19 at the half. A hard fought third quarter saw the home side take a one point lead into the final 10 minutes, where they turned on the jets to pull away from their competition. Natalie Harris scored nine points as the Rain closed out the game on a 15-5 run to secure the win. Roberta Edzerza was Rupert’s high scorer with 11 points, while Similkameen’s Jade Mont-Woard had the game’s top mark with 17.

The win means the Rain are just one game from the final, with a chance to clinch during Thursday night’s semi-final. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Vancouver (70) vs Kitkatla (58)

Monday’s second round game saw Vancouver use a strong fourth quarter effort to knock off their opponents. Nursing just a six point lead after three, Vancouver’s star duo of Shenise Sigsworth and Karalee Antoine turned up the offence to score their team a second win of the tournament. Sigsworth (23) and Antoine (21) were the game’s high scorers, while Kayla Vickers had Kitkatla’s top score with 12.

#4 Hazelton (82) vs Massett (25)

Massett had blown by Metlakatla BC in the opening round, but ran into a dominating Hazelton side in their next matchup to drop them down to the Consolation Bracket. It was 7-0 before Massett got on the board, and 15-4 after one. Massett went on a good run to start the second to bring things within five, but this was immediately followed by a blistering 23-0 stretch by Hazelton to put the game out of reach by the halftime buzzer. Three players hit double figures for Hazelton: Taylor Wale (19), Payton Henry (10) and Misty Wells (10). Zoey Collinson had seven points for Massett.

Hazelton will now take on Vancouver on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., with the winner taking on Prince Rupert for a shot at the final.

CONSOLATION BRACKET

Gitwinksihlkw (64) vs Bella Bella (45)

The first elimination game of the tournament saw Gitwinksihlkw bounce back from their opening round loss to Greenville to keep their tournament hopes alive. Gitwinskihlkw had opened up a comfortable 36-21 lead by the break, never letting up as they won each quarter for the double digit victory. Mariah Guno was the standout player for Gitwinksihlkw with 25 points. Allie Housty equaled Guno’s points mark, but Bella Bella could not muster up much secondary offence as their tournament came to an end.

Ahousaht (88) vs Bella Coola (48)

Ahousaht found themselves outmatched in the opening round against Vancouver, but responded by pouring on the points against Bella Coola in their second game. Ahousaht went up 18-6 after one and never looked back as they increased their lead each quarter, capping things off with an emphatic 21-8 win of the fourth. Mercedez Brown had the game’s high score with 17, with Courtenay Louie (15), Janae Sam (10) and Chantelle Dick (10) also putting up the points. Phoebe Andy had 14 for Bella Coola, but back to back games with 88 points allowed was too much to overcome.

Metlakatla BC (38) vs Lax Kw’alaams (55)

Fans were wondering where the points were early on in this one, with Lax Kw’alaams holding a slim 4-3 advantage after the opening 10 minutes. Things picked up in the second quarter though as Metlakatla took a 22-19 lead into the break, but their offence went cold after that. Lax Kw’alaams won the third quarter 21-8, allowing just another eight points in the fourth as their defence stepped up to the plate. Celine Jeffrey led the way for the winners with 19 points, with Neely Humpherville being Metlakatla’s top scorer with 15.

Kincolith (46) vs Massett (80)

Massett redsicovered their offence flare in this game, responding from their 25 point output against Hazelton to run away from Kincolith. A fast paced first half saw Massett hold a 47-21 lead going into the break, going on to win every quarter and allowing just nine points in the fourth. Zoey Collinson continued her strong tournament with 27 points, while teammate Jamie Mould also left her mark with 26. Kristi Watts had 23 points for Kincolith.

Greenville (64) vs Gitwinksihlkw (68)

It was a rematch of the opening round matchup, which Greenville had taken 56-40 after a big fourth quarter. It looked as though they were due for a repeat after going up 22-10 after one, and holding a 32-23 lead at halftime. Gitwinksihlkw rallied back to trail by just four after three quarters though, setting up a frantic final frame. Greenville again worked their lead up to eight, before Gitwinksihlkw got within one at 55-54. Their next shot gave them the lead, but the back and forth ensued as Greenville eventually went up 63-62. But after regaining the lead Gitwinksihlkw would ice things away from the free throw line to score the win. Mariah Guno was the player of the game for Gitwinksihlkw with a massive 30 points, while Hailey Moore was Greenville’s top scorer with 16.

Ahousaht (68) vs Lax Kw’alaams (40)

Ahousaht allowed just two points in the first quarter as they kept control of the game from start to finish. A 27-7 advantage in the fourth quarter firmly put the game away. Jaylynn Lucas and Shania Sabbas shared top score marks with 14 points each, with Kelly Nelson scoring 11 for Lax Kw’alaams.

