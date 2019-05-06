ACTION SHOTS: 7-on-7 soccer at the CHSS fields

7-on-7 co-ed teams played a warm-up game at the Charles Hays Secondary School fields on Sunday, May 5 when the master’s team took on the mixed men’s and women’s side in a friendly match-up.

Brittanne O’Conner made a great pass and Whitney Magliocchi scored a goal with her signature move, a side volley kick into the top corner to make the game 3 – 1 for the men’s and ladies mixed team

Co-ed soccer is now heading into its third season and was formed in 2017 by soccer enthusiasts who sought and to play and enjoy some friendly competition.

Kendall Wing is the primary organizer for the teams and was on-field playing in the friendly.

“This will be the first year putting a masters team together and we have 18 players,” Kendall said. “Everyone does shift work so it’s pretty hard to get in practice but we have had a few scrimmage games with the men’s and ladies mixed team.”

Co-ed 7-a-side season kicks-off Tuesday, May 7 and the master’s team will participate in Seafest and Riverboat games.



