Alison Uppal dribbling the balls on the game against Kitimat (Photo : Daniele Dueck)

Charles Hays girls’ soccer team defeat Kitimat in playday

CHSS team beat Kitimat 4-2 and ties Smithers 1-1 on April 6

Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) girls’ soccer team played against Smithers and Kitimat in playday held on Saturday, April 6.

CHSS hosted the playday, where the Rainmakers tied their first game against Smithers 1-1 and beat Kitimat in their second game 4-2.

Coach for the girl’s team, Mike Cavin said the team is comprised of 22 players from Grades 9 – 12. There are nine returning players from last year’s team and another 13 who tried out for the team for the first time this year.

“The team is working on a possession style of play,” Cavin said. “Players are moving the ball up the field using controlled passes and dribbling in order to get a chance to score.”

Marlee McDonald receiving a pass from Delaney Hebert (#12) during the Smithers game (Photo: Daniele Dueck)

