STREETER: What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

READ MORE: From Prince Rupert to China – Flying Tigers
READ MORE: Conrad Elementary School students to clean war graves
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Asking Prince Rupert residents about the 100 days since Armistice
READ MORE: From Prince Rupert to China – Flying Tigers
READ MORE: Conrad Elementary School students to clean war graves
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Funding from Industry Training Authority supports hands-on workplace experience for students
Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers
Sadie Dennis is passing on her knowledge of fishing and canning to youth at the Friendship House
Prince Rupert’s perfect season comes to an end with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the River Kings
Those seeking to participate include District of Kitimat and Haisla Nation
Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo apperances in superhero movies
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation
More than 100 former players accused the league of failing to better prevent head trauma
More than 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires that scorched at least 1,040 square kilometres
Prime minister suggests at conference in Paris some are trying to use technology to polarize voters
B.C. Lions lost the Eastern semifinal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, 48-8
About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016
Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College
U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist
Between 180 and 200 people will be affected by the curtailment for at least four weeks
Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment
Funding from Industry Training Authority supports hands-on workplace experience for students
About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016
Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College
bc211.ca offers community connections for all ages, throughout BC