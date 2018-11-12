”Freedom.” Ron Nyce

STREETER: What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

Asking Prince Rupert residents about the 100 days since Armistice

READ MORE: From Prince Rupert to China – Flying Tigers

READ MORE: Conrad Elementary School students to clean war graves


“Just remember our veterans and what they’ve done for us.” Andrew Hill

“It means a lot to me. I used to play every Remembrance Day on Haida Gwaii.” Ron Souza

“To remember the people who fought for us and to spend time with loved ones.” Martina Price

