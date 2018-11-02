Sapper Stanley Bartlett served with the Canadian Engineers during the First World War. He died on Oct. 23, 1918, and was buried in the Fairview Cemetery in Prince Rupert. Grade 4 and 5 students at Conrad Elementary School will be going to the cemetery on November 6. (Photo submitted by Dominque Boulais)

Conrad Elementary School students to clean wargraves

Fourty-six Grade 4s and 5s will clean headstones and hold a vigil at Fairview Cemetery

Conrad Elementary School students will soon have an opportunity to honour Prince Rupert veterans who sacrificed their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

A group of 46 Grade 4s and 5s will make the trip to the Fairview Cemetery on Nov. 6, where they will clean the graves of the city’s nine war dead.

There are currently two First World War dead and seven Second World War dead at the cemetery.

The idea originated with Dawn Quast, a former teacher who is currently a member of the city’s cemetery advisory committee.

READ MORE: War Graves Commission wants municipality to clean up veteran graves

Quast has been involved with a number of Remembrance Day events, but said she wanted to do something to help educate young students about the day at an earlier age.

“How do we bring more awareness to the general public and the kids that the celebration or recognition of the veterans or war dead does go on?” she asked.

Quast reached out to some former colleagues at Conrad School as well as the Prince Rupert Legion to gauge interest in facilitating a trip to the cemetery, and the idea was enthusiastically accepted.

The students also had a chance to meet with members of the Prince Rupert Legion where they heard about the local veteran’s experiences and helped them to make poppies.

Barb Dias, the other teacher for the group, said the students were happy to meet the legion members and hear their stories.

“They’re at that age where they really do enjoy learning and hearing about different things,” she said. “They have lots of questions so it’s a good time to pique their interest.”

After Remembrance Day ceremonies at the school on Nov. 9, the students will return to the cemetery where they will hold another ceremony, recite In Flanders Fields and light candles to place on the graves.

Cindy Paul, one of the teachers for the group, said the two trips will be a good experience for the young students, who are many generations removed from either war.

“I think they need to know what the history of our country is and why we went to war,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of veterans of the First and Second World Wars left, so we wanted to instill in them why we go to the cenotaph and hold all these ceremonies on Remembrance Day.”

The trip will be the second time in recent months that the spotlight has been shone on the war dead in Prince Rupert. In September, Dominique Boulais — an inspector with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Canadian Agency — visited Prince Rupert where he inspected the headstones at the cemetery and requested that the municipality clean them.

READ MORE: The Last Post – The search for the man in the cardboard box

READ MORE: The Last Post – Earl Corliss Comes Home

READ MORE: The Last Post – The final chapter


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Just Posted

Conrad Elementary School students to clean wargraves

Fourty-six Grade 4s and 5s will clean headstones and hold a vigil at Fairview Cemetery

Police searching for family of Smithers man missing since 1977

The Stewart RCMP are looking to the public’s assistance to locate the… Continue reading

Web Poll: Would you like to see Daylight Saving time abolished?

Clocks will be turned back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 4

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

All male council breaks 46-year Prince Rupert streak

Prince Rupert will not have a woman on council for the first time since 1973

This Week Podcast — Episode 109

A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Prime minister rides horseback with Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Chairman, to Xeni Gwet’in meeting place

Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Boeser adds 2 goals as Vancouver wins a thriller

WATCH: RCMP investigating report of fireworks thrown from car at homeless people

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Protesters delay debate involving ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Police intervened in Toronto as chanting protesters delayedthe start of a debate featuring Steve Bannon

Teacher shortage leaves B.C. French immersion class learning in English

Concerned parents seek to speak to school board, advocate for solutions for teacher shortage

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Most Read