“It’s frustrating that there’s no alternative for someone without a pool, but I understand.” Michelle McLeod

STREETER: How do you feel about the early pool closure?

The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the pool closing early for the summer

READ MORE: Earl Mah Pool full for final swim of the summer


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

“I would be nice if they did it in different months of the year.” Priscilla Cooper

“Not very good. Now we have to be creative with activities and hopefully we’ll have nice weather to get out to a lake.” Janey Sankey-Fisher

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Just Posted

Two taken to hospital after ammonia leak at recreation centre

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre reopens after Prince Rupert fire crews ensure the site is safe

Investigating tidal turbines near Kitkatla

Weyl Power Ltd has applied to measure tides in a 340-hectare area

Haida Gwaii joins forum on sustaining local maternity care

Only five remote places in B.C. continue to offer local maternity care without Caesarean deliveries

Prince Rupert mayor joins July 4 celebrations in Alaska

Lee Brain made the annual trip to Ketchikan for Independence Day

Grizzly bear put down in Lax Kw’alaams after it showed no fear

Male bear shot after entering the First Nation village on July 4

This Week Podcast — Episode 92

Northern Savings Credit Union offers advice on how to apply for a $1,200 education grant

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains

Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave

At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada

Most Read

  • STREETER: How do you feel about the early pool closure?

    The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the pool closing early for the summer