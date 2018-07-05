STREETER: How do you feel about the early pool closure?

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the pool closing early for the summer
Jim Ciccone Civic Centre reopens after Prince Rupert fire crews ensure the site is safe
Weyl Power Ltd has applied to measure tides in a 340-hectare area
Only five remote places in B.C. continue to offer local maternity care without Caesarean deliveries
Lee Brain made the annual trip to Ketchikan for Independence Day
Male bear shot after entering the First Nation village on July 4
Northern Savings Credit Union offers advice on how to apply for a $1,200 education grant
Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube
Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality
‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach
A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally
Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave
The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada
