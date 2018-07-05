STREETER: How do you feel about the early pool closure?

The Northern View asked Rupertites how they felt about the pool closing early for the summer

“It’s frustrating that there’s no alternative for someone without a pool, but I understand.” Michelle McLeod

“I would be nice if they did it in different months of the year.” Priscilla Cooper