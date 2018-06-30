Earl Mah Pool full for final swim of the summer

The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre will be closed from July 1 - October this year. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre was full on June 30 as Rupertites took advantage of the last swim at the pool before it closes for the summer.

At the beginning of June, the City of Prince Rupert issued a notice announcing the pool would be closed from July 1 until October for repairs and maintenance that include replacement of the hot tub, mezzanine door and skylights.

In leiu of the extended closure, pool was opened from 2-4 p.m. for a free swim. Life guards at the facility estimated there were approximately 140 individuals in the pool, which is a busy afternoon at the aquatic centre.

“They’re really enjoying it out there, I haven’t heard any complaints as to how long we’re going to be closed,” said Trysta Dutton. “We brought out some toys and opened up the high dive, so it’s been a good atmosphere and a good swim.”

The pool typically shuts down for approximately one month each year for scheduled maintenance. However, due to the extensive nature of the repairs, extra time was required for this year.

At the June 11 city council meeting, councillor Wade Niesh responded to displeasure on social media over the closure saying that the time was necessary to allow the work to be done properly.

“Unfortunately, we had many years of money not being spent on the civic centre due to budget constraints,” he said. “Now we’re unfortunately paying the price for it and we’re having to do projects a little bit bigger than we’d like to do. But if we don’t do them now, then we will have nothing.”



