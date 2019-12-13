Port Edward council chambers were full to the brim over a public dispute surrounding a potential decision to rezone the property near the Kinnikinnick Campground and RV Park from residential to commercial use. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

LETTER: Closed door is best deterrent in Port Edward

Re: Council decision Nov. 26 to reject rezoning of adjacent properties to Kinnikinnick campground

Editor:

I began to invest in vacant land in Port Edward as a private investor in 2013 with intentions of developing and moving here as I worked to retire from a family business in earth moving and aggregate processing.

To date I have invested $932,000 in vacant land in the district and stands free and clear. Last year I paid $11,826 in property taxes. As my first move I recently requested to rezone 12 per cent of total land investment (the subject property) bordering the Kinnikinnick Campground to expand and upgrade the campground.

On Oct. 8, council passed OCP and rezoning request first and second reading, not mentioning at the time of “not knowing me,” “questioning my financial state,” or “tax losses.”

A public hearing was held on Nov. 12 with some negative feedback from the public, it was suggested I meet with council on site to address public concerns. A Nov. 13 site meeting was held with Mayor Knut, Councillor Kristoff, Councillor MacKenzie, Councillor Franzen, Debbie Coulter and myself, the meeting seemed positive. [But] council denied rezoning on Nov. 26 resulting in the campground expansion and upgrade [to be put] off.

To date I have not received a written response as to why?

The land will sit now or be sold.

Is that a benefit to the community compared to the lost potential of the campground upgrade and expansion to promote tourism and extra vacancy for housing and the growing workforce?

Investments are required in Port Edward at every level, keeping the door closed is the best deterrent. All governments need visionaries, with that comes investment.

Clint Thompson

Director, Port Ed Holdings Ltd.

