LETTER: Mayor Lee Brain should go along for the bumpy ride

Why hasn’t the City of Prince Rupert paved the important roads?

Editor:

On two occasions in the last year I’ve been medivaced once to Vancouver, in October 2018, and to Prince George, in October 2019 for major bypass surgeries.

There is a heliport by the hospital but when it can be used is another question.

How many excuses for not being ready? Who knows.

You have to take an ambulance to Seal Cove where a helicopter there will take you to the airport on Digby Island.

You are strapped down securely to a gurney, then you are put in the back of an ambulance and fastened in for the ride.

It was a rough one.

The attendant that was with me was telling the driver to slow down. I swore that the back end of the ambulance came off because the road was so rough.

In places going down Seventh Ave. East toward the hill it seemed like the ambulance was going to end up on its side as the road tilted at the bottom of the hill going up to Seal Cove.

How much money did the city pay for paving George Hills Way so that could become a drag strip again?

How much money in fixing pavement and curbs on Second West up by Seventeenth St.? Filling in holes and bumps on Atlin Ave. and around town?

Maybe the mayor or a few older city councillors could volunteer for a ride as sick and hurt people strapped down for a ride?

Maybe the city and ambulance service can meet and get a route for ambulance to Seal Cove and get some holes patched, road levelled off, etc…

David Negrych

Prince Rupert

