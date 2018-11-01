The Northern View’s new sports reporter, Nick Laws. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

COLUMN: Getting to know the View’s new sports reporter

A look behind the curtain at the new journalist in Prince Rupert

I never really know how to start these things. But I guess I can start with a fun game of two truths and a lie.

Okay, first of all, I spent six weeks backpacking Europe this past summer, stopping in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, Venice, Florence, Rome, Amalfi and Sorrento.

Secondly, I played baseball for ten years, football for two and soccer for one. Never played hockey but it has been, and always will be, my favourite sport to watch.

The last one, I have been on stage in three separate plays: Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof and White Christmas.

Did you guess the lie?

Well, surprise none of them are lies. Whilst backpacking I experienced things I will never forget, in particular, hiking through the German Alps. It was breathtaking, and something I find quite similar to the beautiful terrain of northern B.C.

Yes, I played sports all my life, a sports reporter whose played sports you say? Preposterous I know. And yes I did theatre, a regular thespian, but never ask me to sing, you will instantly regret it.

Outside of sports and theatre, I enjoy reading, hiking, swimming and just about everything else in between. I am very open to trying pretty much everything for the first time (Except Brussels sprouts, sorry mom).

Speaking of food, my favourite food is Chicken Parmigiana, but having one side of my family coming from the east coast, I have a love of seafood in my DNA. Originally from Whitby, Ontario my love of all things natural (and hatred of suburbia) has drawn me west.

Saying I made the right decision coming to Rupert is an understatement.

I’m looking forward to the path this amazing opportunity leads me down. And oh yeah, if you have any story ideas or just want to chat, don’t hesitate to add me on Facebook, or email me nick.laws@thenorthernview.com.

I’d love to hear from you.

nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
