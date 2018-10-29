Six consecutive wins for Rupert Rampage

Prince Rupert Rampage celebrate after scoring their third goal against the Kitimat Ice Demons on Saturday night, Oct. 27. (Gerry Leibel / Black Press)

Prince Rupert rolled into Kitimat and handed them a 7-5 loss.

The ice appeared to be tilted early on, with Prince Rupert jumping out to an early lead just 26 seconds in on the back of a Cody Koskimaki.

Less than two minutes later forward Kale Burns scored to put the Rampage up 2-0.

Kitimat scored to make 2-1 but the rest of the period was all Rampage.

Prince Rupert went on to score three more goals in the first, including two more by Koskimaki, who finished off a rare first period hat trick, he also assisted on the other goal Rupert scored giving him four points on the night.

Things got interesting in the second period when Prince Rupert got into penalty trouble. Taking four minor penalties in the middle frame, they opened the door for an Ice Demons come back.

Two power play goals from Kitimat got them within striking distance and with just over a minute left in the second period, the Ice Demons struck again, making the score 6-5.

There was no love lost between the two teams and the third period was evident of that with two players getting 25 penalty minutes a piece, in the first five minutes of the period. The rest of the game quieted down as the Rampage stifled Kitimat at every turn shutting them out in the final 20 minutes and cashing in one insurance marker just over halfway through the period to seal the deal.

nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
