A Water Quality Advisory is still in affect on Dec. 1 in Prince Rupert after being in place for a month. (Black Press file photo)

A Water Quality Advisory is still in affect on Dec. 1 in Prince Rupert after being in place for a month. (Black Press file photo)

Water Quality Advisory still in place for Prince Rupert

High turbidity is creating risky drinking water in Prince Rupert

A Water Quality Advisory (WQA) is still in place for Prince Rupert on Dec. 1 a month after the initial advisory was first issued due to high turbidity effecting the drinking water quality. Health and safety recommendations, first issued on Oct. 31, are being advised to protect residents considered most ‘at risk’.

“The turbidity has generally been trending downwards, but is still above acceptable levels due to continued storm events that began with an abnormally stormy summer,” Veronika Stewart communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert said.

“These factors have combined with our current reliance on our secondary water supply at Shawatlans Lake while construction of the Woodworth Dam is completed.”

The Northern Health website describes turbidity as the cloudiness of water that is caused particles which are usually invisible to the naked eye. These particles could be soils, organic matter and microscopic organisms in the water. Turbidity can enter a water supply system from land surface erosion and runoff from storm events or spring freshet.

A Water Quality Advisory, which is the lowest level of notification, indicates there is a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water. The conditions under a WQA do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice, the City of Prince Rupert said on it’s social media page.

READ MORE: Water Quality Advisory issued for City of Prince Rupert

“It is issued as a precautionary measure — particularly to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consuming.”

For these sensitive users, as a precaution, all water intended for the following uses should be boiled for 1 minute, then cooled and placed in a food grade storage container before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, and brushing teeth.

READ MORE: ‘Water Quality Advisory’ lifted for Prince Rupert

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian actor Elliot Page announces he is transgender
Next story
Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Just Posted

A Water Quality Advisory is still in affect on Dec. 1 in Prince Rupert after being in place for a month. (Black Press file photo)
Water Quality Advisory still in place for Prince Rupert

High turbidity is creating risky drinking water in Prince Rupert

MacCarthy GM has announced on Nov. 30 the closing of the Prince Rupert vehicle dealership. (Photo: Facebook)
Prince Rupert vehicle dealership closing its doors

MacCarthy GM is closing up shop

Pea sized hail rained from the skies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 30 leaving roads covered in a sheet of ice. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Large hail caused icy conditions in Prince Rupert

High wind warnings in effect for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is now 75 per cent complete, announced Prince Rupert Port Authority on Nov. 30. (Photo: supplied by PRPA)
Crews are working 24 hours a day to complete vital infrastructure road in Prince Rupert

Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is 75% complete announced Prince Rupert Port Authority

Illustration courtesy Pacific Northern Gas Illustration shows what’s involved with the plan by Pacific Northern Gas to expand the capacity of its natural gas line serving the northwest.
LNG projects hold out potential for lower gas user rates

LNG plants planned for Port Edward and Terrace

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Business groups have been advocating for years that local approvals for construction in B.C. are too long and restricted, and that B.C.’s outdates sales tax deter business investment. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Most Read