‘Water Quality Advisory’ lifted for Prince Rupert

Some Prince Rupert residents are still under a ‘Boil Water Notice’

The ‘all clear’ was given on Sept. 23 when a water quality advisory was lifted by the City of Prince Rupert for most residents, however, some are still under a ‘Boil Water Advisory’. (Black Press file photo)

A Water Quality Advisory (WQA) for the Prince Rupert area has been lifted on Sept. 23, the City of Prince Rupert announced in a statement.

“Residents are advised that the Water Quality Advisory in place since Aug. 17th has now been lifted by Northern Health’s Drinking Water Officer,” the statement said.

The advisory was in place due to high turbidity (sediment) in the water supply related to unprecedented rain events

and small landslides occurring in our watershed, the City said.

The city drinking water is sourced from Shawatlan Lake.

“Going forward, the City and Northern Health will continue to monitor daily turbidity levels to ensure this measure remains within acceptable limits.”

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert

“The Water Quality Advisory was issued as a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’, where the conditions do not warrant a full-scale Boil Water Notice or Do-Not-Use water notice. Itis the lowest level notification, and is issued to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consuming.”

Despite the WQA being lifted for most of the city residents, those in the 200-400 block of 11th Ave. East who were delivered ‘Boil Water Notices” on Sept. 21, are still required to follow the notice until formally advised officials.

The boil water notice resident on 11th Ave. East was due to a current water-main main repair that is underway, the City said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the Water Quality Advisory caused for residents and are working on providing an additional project update to the community on the status and work plan for the development of a new water treatment facility,” the City said.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert says “water worse than Flint” data is misrepresentative

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on