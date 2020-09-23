The ‘all clear’ was given on Sept. 23 when a water quality advisory was lifted by the City of Prince Rupert for most residents, however, some are still under a ‘Boil Water Advisory’. (Black Press file photo)

‘Water Quality Advisory’ lifted for Prince Rupert

Some Prince Rupert residents are still under a ‘Boil Water Notice’

A Water Quality Advisory (WQA) for the Prince Rupert area has been lifted on Sept. 23, the City of Prince Rupert announced in a statement.

“Residents are advised that the Water Quality Advisory in place since Aug. 17th has now been lifted by Northern Health’s Drinking Water Officer,” the statement said.

The advisory was in place due to high turbidity (sediment) in the water supply related to unprecedented rain events

and small landslides occurring in our watershed, the City said.

The city drinking water is sourced from Shawatlan Lake.

“Going forward, the City and Northern Health will continue to monitor daily turbidity levels to ensure this measure remains within acceptable limits.”

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert

“The Water Quality Advisory was issued as a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’, where the conditions do not warrant a full-scale Boil Water Notice or Do-Not-Use water notice. Itis the lowest level notification, and is issued to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consuming.”

Despite the WQA being lifted for most of the city residents, those in the 200-400 block of 11th Ave. East who were delivered ‘Boil Water Notices” on Sept. 21, are still required to follow the notice until formally advised officials.

The boil water notice resident on 11th Ave. East was due to a current water-main main repair that is underway, the City said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the Water Quality Advisory caused for residents and are working on providing an additional project update to the community on the status and work plan for the development of a new water treatment facility,” the City said.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert says “water worse than Flint” data is misrepresentative

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Just Posted

‘Water Quality Advisory’ lifted for Prince Rupert

Some Prince Rupert residents are still under a ‘Boil Water Notice’

Liberals and Greens yet to announce North Coast candidates

North Coast candidates have until two weeks before the election to name contenders

Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Former Tahltan Central Government President Annita McPhee said the process made her feel “abused”

Planned upgrades didn’t go as planned

CityWest said a fibre-line break caused outages to all customers

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Heiltsuk First Nation calling on DFO to close fish farms, citing wild salmon extinction risk

Wild salmon returns have broken low records, have many concerned about future of wild fish

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

Refresh of Liberal government’s agenda comes amid new looming COVID-19 crisis

Lockdowns saw fed spending soar to historic levels in effort to offset pandemic’s blow to Canadians’ livelihoods

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Most Read