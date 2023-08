Nayulk Marshall is sought by police for two unendorsed mischief charges. (Photo submitted)

Nayulk Marshall is being sought by police for mischief charges

The Prince Rupert RCMP is seeking the public’s aid to find a local man with two unendorsed warrants.

Nayulk Marshall has been profiled for this week’s wanted Wednesdays for two mischief under $5,000 warrants.

Marshall is described as a Caucasian male who is 5’10 and 172 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information on Marshall’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-624-2136.