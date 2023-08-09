RCMP looking for Prince Rupert man wanted for a number of offences

Joseph Allen Hall-Grandison is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a Prince Rupert man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Allen Hall-Grandison, a 29-year-old, is also wanted for obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking.

RCMP describe Hall-Grandison as an Indigenous man with black hair and brown eyes. They said he is approximately 5’7 and 160 lbs.

Prince Rupert RCMP are asking anyone with information about Hall-Grandison’s whereabouts to contact 250-624-2136.

