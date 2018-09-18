There have been three pedestrians hit at crosswalks on Second Avenue so far this year. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Visibility improvements coming for Prince Rupert’s downtown streets

Work on McBride Street and Second Avenue intersections, crosswalks, will take place this fall

Prince Rupert’s crosswalks will be receiving upgrades in the coming months.

At the Sept. 17 council meeting, Mayor Lee Brain reported that the Ministry of Highways will be conducting work to improve both the visibility and safety of intersections frequented by pedestrians in the city.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Second Avenue

The upgrades will take place at intersections located on the provincially controlled McBride Street and Second Avenue.

“We just want people to know that highways has heard our community loud and clear and are going to be doing some major improvement for the downtown on their sections,” Brain said.

Work will begin between September and October when 89 street lights will be converted from conventional bulbs to LED lights to improve illumination in low-light conditions. Brain said the new lights will be located on McBride Street and Second Avenue.

Pedestrian crossing countdown timers and audible signals will also be installed at all intersections, all street signs will be replaced on signal polls and new durable long line painting will be laid down at crosswalks.

The Second Avenue and Third Street intersection crosswalks will also be reconfigured, removing the downhill crosswalk and improving signage at the uphill crosswalk.

“This will reduce driver load and make for a safer intersection operation,” said Brain.

The ministry will also conduct a study for the McBride Street and Second Avenue intersection, looking at designs that could improve it. Alternatives could include a roundabout and signalization.

In 2017, 11 pedestrians were hit by vehicles, with seven of those incidents occuring in crosswalks. In 2018, four pedestrians were hit by cars in crosswalks, three of which were on Second Avenue West.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert council alarmed by high number of pedestrian accidents


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood
Next story
Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

Just Posted

Visibility improvements coming for Prince Rupert’s downtown streets

Work on McBride Street and Second Avenue intersections, crosswalks, will take place this fall

Pipeline challenger says his feelings are irrelevant

The prospect of a federal review has Kitimat and Terrace businesses and residents worried

Prince Rupert receives Softball BC’s association of the year nomination

Association could receive $1,000 and a free coaching clinic as prizes

Harbour Theatre bids Lyle McNish a witty farewell

McNish hosted his final night at the Tom Rooney theatre on Sept. 15

Pair of eagles propels golfers, Kuntz, Lawrence, Robinson and Ikari, to victory

Eighteen teams competed over the weekend in the last big event at Prince Rupert’s golf club

More than 125 runners take part in Northern View Cannery Road Race

Teen Terrace runners first to finish 5km and 10km, Prince Rupert runner wins 21km race

Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

‘Baby Mac’ was only 16 months old when he died in a Vancouver daycare

Syrian family can, finally, feel safe after settling in B.C.

Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity White Rock meets sponsored family for the first time

1st private moon flight passenger to invite creative guests

The Big Falcon Rocket is scheduled to make the trip in 2023, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced at an event Monday at its headquarters near Los Angeles.

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ triumph at Emmys

In a ceremony that started out congratulating TV academy voters for the most historically diverse field of nominees yet, the early awards all went solely to whites.

Korean leaders meet in Pyongyang for potentially tough talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Russia blames Israel for plane shot down by Syrian missile

A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was brought down over the Mediterranean Sea as it was returning to its home base inside Syria, killing all 15 people on board.

Vancouver park board passes motion to learn Indigenous place names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park is now up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

Champ golfer from Spain killed in Iowa; suspect charged

Police said Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

Most Read