Victim in burning building saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew

The charred aftermath of a downtown fire that took out three businesses and more than 10 rental units in Prince Rupert on October. 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) One person was saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews in a blaze that brought down a property in the city’s core on Oct. 5. PRFR crew led the victim to safety down a ladder from the second floor. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Behind the heavy machinery that bulldozed a fire ridden property housing more than 10 rental units and three businesses in Prince Rupert’s core on Oct. 5 is the water soaked wood and charred debris of the occupants and small business owners lives. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The life of one person was saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department (PRFRD) during a blaze that destroyed three business and more than 10 rental units in the downtown of the city on Oct. 5.

The PRFRD received the 9:20 p.m. call to attend the structure fire which was battled by fire crews until almost 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Chad Cooper Deputy Fire Chief said, upon arrival at the two-storied, mixed occupancy building, crews did a 360 around the scene to ascertain the situation. Grey pressurized smoke, as well as fire inside the the back door of the structure could be seen.

“A couple of the tenants who had managed to self evacuate advised the captain that one person was unaccounted for. The fire fighters quickly went into rescue mode,” Copper said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the victim by ascending a ladder to the second floor, breaking a suite window and guiding the victim out.

“They experienced zero visibility while they were in there. They searched the room and found the missing occupant. They were able to guide them back to the window where the victim was able to be rescued down the ladder.”

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to hospital for observation.

All that remains of the corner, busy intersection building, is charred rubble after the fully engulfed structure was bulldozed around 2 a.m. for safety.

“It wasn’t salvageable, so at that point we decided to pull it in on itself so we could get lots of water on it,” Cooper said. Radiating heat, extremely hot temperatures and blowing embers can create danger to surrounding buildings.

“It is better that we knock it in right away,” Cooper said.

The investigation as to causation is still on going.

