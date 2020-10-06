Victim in burning building saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew

The charred aftermath of a downtown fire that took out three businesses and more than 10 rental units in Prince Rupert on October. 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
One person was saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews in a blaze that brought down a property in the city’s core on Oct. 5. PRFR crew led the victim to safety down a ladder from the second floor. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Behind the heavy machinery that bulldozed a fire ridden property housing more than 10 rental units and three businesses in Prince Rupert’s core on Oct. 5 is the water soaked wood and charred debris of the occupants and small business owners lives. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The life of one person was saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department (PRFRD) during a blaze that destroyed three business and more than 10 rental units in the downtown of the city on Oct. 5.

The PRFRD received the 9:20 p.m. call to attend the structure fire which was battled by fire crews until almost 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Chad Cooper Deputy Fire Chief said, upon arrival at the two-storied, mixed occupancy building, crews did a 360 around the scene to ascertain the situation. Grey pressurized smoke, as well as fire inside the the back door of the structure could be seen.

“A couple of the tenants who had managed to self evacuate advised the captain that one person was unaccounted for. The fire fighters quickly went into rescue mode,” Copper said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew attends building fire on Second Ave.

Firefighters were able to rescue the victim by ascending a ladder to the second floor, breaking a suite window and guiding the victim out.

“They experienced zero visibility while they were in there. They searched the room and found the missing occupant. They were able to guide them back to the window where the victim was able to be rescued down the ladder.”

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to hospital for observation.

All that remains of the corner, busy intersection building, is charred rubble after the fully engulfed structure was bulldozed around 2 a.m. for safety.

“It wasn’t salvageable, so at that point we decided to pull it in on itself so we could get lots of water on it,” Cooper said. Radiating heat, extremely hot temperatures and blowing embers can create danger to surrounding buildings.

“It is better that we knock it in right away,” Cooper said.

The investigation as to causation is still on going.

For more details read full feature in The Northern View on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Fire Rescue explains BBQ blaze fire safety

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian researchers explore whether TB vaccine offers COVID-19 protection

Just Posted

Victim in burning building saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew

Fire engulfed a Prince Rupert downtown structure razing the corner property

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew attends building fire on Second Ave.

Fire in downtown Prince Rupert core keeps crews busy

Prince Rupert firefighter wins $302K

Plans to keep working on frontline

Nisga’a language teacher wins Prime Minister’s award

Dianna Rai teaches the Nisga’a language at Alvin A. McKay Elementary school in Laxgalts’ap

Ecosocialists pulled electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

Most Read