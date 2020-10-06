Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department attended a fire in the 600 block of Second West in Prince Rupert on Oct. 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew attends building fire on Second Ave.

Fire in downtown Prince Rupert core keeps crews busy

A fire in the 600 block of Second Ave West, had Prince Rupert Fire Rescue squad out in force on Oct. 5. Fire broke out just after 9 p.m. in the building which houses residential tenants above, and commercial businesses below.

The fire which drew many onlookers, with people parking their vehicles on the side of the road, had emergency crews cordone off the surrounding streets.

Police and ambulance crews were in attendance. It is unknown at this time if any injuries were sustained.

Sarah Ridgeway, owner of Rain Forest Fabrics(formerly Sew It Yourself) one of the businesses affected by the fire said she doesn’t know what caused it. She received a text message from a friend telling her the building was on fire and went to the scene straight away. Ridgeway way said she has owned the business exactly one year to the day and didn’t even have her new sign up yet as it was delayed due to COVID-19.

More to come.

K-J Millar | Journalist
