Three new business liaison positions for Northwest

Three new positions of Regional Business Liaison (RBL) for the Northwest region have been announced by Northern Development Initiative Trust, under a new program that will provide up to $75,000 in expenses from grant funding.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing overwhelming stress to many of our local business owners who are often unsure of where or who to turn to. The Regional Business Liaison program seeks to offset that stress and offer one-on-one business support to those who need it most in Northern B.C.,” Joel McKay, CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust, said.

“The Regional Business Liaision program encourages Community Futures Development Corporations, Chambers of Commerce, local governments, community economic development entities or regional destination marketing organizations to hire locally based talent to provide business support services for the region,” Northern Development said on May 4.

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness said businesses across B.C. are struggling in the wake of the slowdown caused by COVID-19.

READ MORE: Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

“Northern Development’s liaison program will deliver welcome support for small and medium enterprises by helping them navigate a path to economic recovery. This program complements the guidance offered by the B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service, operated by Small Business BC, which is another valuable tool for businesses across the province,” said Mungall.

Each region under Northern Development will be eligible for the one-time offering offunding to provide additional community resources to support small and medium sized enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.In total 12 positions may be available with three in each Northeast, Northwest, Prince george, Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet.

Northern Development will approve RBL funding applications within one week of receiving a completed application form and the required attachments. Applications must be submitted by midnight on May 29, 2020 to be considered for funding.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

”