Northern Development Initiative is donating $1.1 million to fund small to medium businesses in Northern B.C. in forestry, agriculture, mining, energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing. (Photo supplied by Northern Development Initiative)

Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

Northern Development funds $1.1 million dollars to small businesses

  • Feb. 5, 2020 4:35 p.m.
  • News

Small businesses in Northern British Columbia will benefit to the tune of $1.1 million in grant funding committed by Northern Development.

“Central and Northern B.C. are crucial to the economic well-being of our entire province, and support for innovation is key to ensuring long-term prosperity in our resource industries,” Hon. Michelle Mungal, minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness said.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

Northern Development has committed $600,000 to the Competitive Consulting Rebate (CCR) and $500,000 to the North industries Innovation Fund (NIIF). These two programs directly support small and medium size businesses in central and northern B.C. that implement projects to create measurable economic benefit for the regions.

The funding will allow for the continuation of these programs to be a success. The outcome then will be the allowance of small businesses in central and northern B.C. to grow, thus become more competitive, create new jobs and strengthen local economics.

“This funding will support economic development in Northern B.C. It provides greater opportunity for small and medium size companies to be innovative and grow as they support our mining and energy sectors, ” Hon. Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines, and petroleum resources, said.

READ MORE: Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

NIIF funding is to support applied research and development improved products and services, and testing of innovative equipment or technologies in the forestry, agriculture, aquaculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and oil and gas sectors.

CCR funding is for small to medium sized businesses engaged in manufacturing, innovative technologies, resource processing, transportation, distribution.

“Northern B.C.’s economy has taken a hit this past year with mill closures and curtailment’s. However, the people who live and work here are resilient and capable. Northern Development is eager to support those businesses in or region that seek out innovative opportunities in order to grow our economy and improve life in the north,” Joel McKay, CEO of Northern Development Trust said.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone
Next story
RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Just Posted

Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

Northern Development funds $1.1 million dollars to small businesses

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Internet woes for CityWest customers

Rockslide severs internet and data lines to Prince Rupert

New owners to take over Terrace Bowling Lanes

City agrees to three-year lease, must be relocated after

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Most Read