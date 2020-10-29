Technical difficulties leave public unable to access City Council meeting

Technical difficulties with the recording and broadcast of the Oct. 26 Prince Rupert City Council meeting mean residents were unable to watch on TV or online happenings in the meeting. (The Northern View file photo)

Technical difficulties with recording and broadcast on television, and viewing through internet links disabled residents of Prince Rupert from watching the City Council Meeting of the Whole and Regular meeting on Oct. 26 at 7 pm in live time.

For those not in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, details of the council meeting are scarce and while the City did post an apology for the difficulties on their social media page, they are unable to post to YouTube or on their webpage as stated in the post.

“Unfortunately the technical issues with the video mean that we will not be able to post to YouTube as we generally do. It’s generally posted within 24 or 48 hours, but not directly after the meeting,” Veronika Stewart communications manager for the City told The Northern View in an email on Oct. 27.

A media release was issued on Oct. 27 providing a brief summary of the meeting.

Council Summary:

“Council held a Committee of the Whole meeting where three residents attended and expressed concerns regarding the proposed Zoning amendment in the Kootenay area requested by BC Housing. The amendment bylaw has received First Reading from Council, and has not yet proceeded further. Final consideration of the amendment bylaw will not be considered until after the public hearing, which will be advertised as per legislated requirements.

“Council approved the Development Variance Permit No. DP-20-19 for 1819 Atlin Avenue.

“Council resolved to support an application from the Prince Rupert Golf Course to Northern Development Initiative Trust recreation infrastructure fund for upgrades to their building envelope and extension of their storage area.

“Mayor and Council approved an application for funding of up to $20,000 to UBCM for the City’s completion of a Housing Needs Report.

“Mayor and Council approved an application to Northern Development Initiative Trust for $20,000 to support the continuation of the City’s Business Façade Improvement Program in 2021.

“Mayor and Council provided a letter of support to Environment and Climate Change Canada for an application from the Canadian Energy and Emissions Associate (CEEA) to the Climate Action and Awareness Fund.

“Council gave final approval to Road Closure Bylaw No. 3461 (at Edward and Albert Avenue).

“Council approved Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 3457, 2020. This bylaw authorizes the direction of Northern Capital and Planning Grant Reserve funds to remove the remaining Department of National Defence tanks from the Moresby area; the purchase of property and architectural design costs for the construction of a new RCMP detachment; and accounting for the receipt of the Northern Capital and Planning Grant as well as funds for Phase 3 of the water project grant. No impact to taxation resulted from any of the proposed amendments.”

K-J Millar | Journalist
